Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $4.75 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing novel cancer therapeutics which reactivate the mutant tumor suppressor protein, p53. The Company’s lead drug candidate, APR-246, a first-in-class small molecule p53 reactivator, is in clinical development for myelodysplastic syndromes, acute myeloid leukemia as well as additional hematologic and solid tumor malignancies. Aprea Therapeutics Inc. is based in Boston, Massachusetts. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Aprea Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Aprea Therapeutics currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.35.

NASDAQ:APRE opened at $4.30 on Tuesday. Aprea Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $3.88 and a 12 month high of $31.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.82. The company has a market cap of $91.10 million, a P/E ratio of -1.69 and a beta of -0.02.

Aprea Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APRE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.03. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Aprea Therapeutics will post -1.81 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in Aprea Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $60,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Aprea Therapeutics by 76.5% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 15,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 6,576 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.17% of the company’s stock.

Aprea Therapeutics Company Profile

Aprea Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes cancer therapeutics that reactivate mutant p53 tumor suppressor protein. The company's lead product candidate is APR-246 (Eprenetapopt), a small molecule p53 reactivator that is in late-stage clinical development for the treatment of hematologic malignancies, including myelodysplastic syndromes (MDS) and acute myeloid leukemia, as well as for relapsed/refractory TP53 mutant chronic lymphoid leukemia; and gastric, bladder, and non-small cell lung cancers.

