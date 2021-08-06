Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) PT Raised to $140.00 at Truist Securities

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) had its target price increased by Truist Securities from $130.00 to $140.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the technology infrastructure company’s stock. Truist Securities’ target price points to a potential upside of 23.48% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on AKAM. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $130.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $115.00 to $119.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $125.40.

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $113.38 on Wednesday. Akamai Technologies has a 52-week low of $92.64 and a 52-week high of $124.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 3.02. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.44. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $116.95.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.30. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 17.52% and a return on equity of 17.32%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Akamai Technologies will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Akamai Technologies news, EVP Anthony P. Williams sold 850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.59, for a total value of $99,101.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Rick M. Mcconnell sold 7,219 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $851,842.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 29,776 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,513,568. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,348 shares of company stock worth $5,468,022. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. V Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 0.8% during the second quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 10,744 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 33.3% during the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 368 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 43.0% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 326 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 3.4% during the first quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,022 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Akamai Technologies by 4.6% during the second quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 2,329 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet. Its products include security, web performance, media delivery, and network operator. The company was founded by Frank T. Leighton, Jonathan Seelig, Randall S.

