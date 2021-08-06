Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Alpine Immune Sciences Inc. operates as a specialty pharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, inflammatory disorders and other diseases. Alpine Immune Sciences Inc., formerly known as Nivalis Therapeutics, is based in Seattle, Washington. “

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of Alpine Immune Sciences in a research report on Thursday, June 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alpine Immune Sciences has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $18.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:ALPN opened at $8.50 on Tuesday. Alpine Immune Sciences has a 52-week low of $6.66 and a 52-week high of $16.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $9.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $203.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 2.32.

Alpine Immune Sciences (NASDAQ:ALPN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.09). Alpine Immune Sciences had a negative return on equity of 66.38% and a negative net margin of 288.70%. The company had revenue of $3.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.84 million. Equities analysts predict that Alpine Immune Sciences will post -1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mitchell Gold sold 3,479 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.00, for a total transaction of $34,790.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,380 shares in the company, valued at $1,683,800. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 73,917 shares of company stock valued at $1,012,419. 57.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 15,527.8% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 377,723 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $4,759,000 after purchasing an additional 375,306 shares in the last quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 6,330.4% during the first quarter. Ikarian Capital LLC now owns 304,739 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares in the last quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,659,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 109.8% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 96,017 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 50,246 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alpine Immune Sciences by 19.3% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 92,142 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $976,000 after acquiring an additional 14,915 shares in the last quarter. 57.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alpine Immune Sciences, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery and development of protein-based immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, autoimmune/inflammatory disorders, and other diseases. Its product pipeline includes ALPN-101, an inducible T cell costimulator (ICOS)/cluster of differentiation 28 (CD28) antagonist program for the treatment of autoimmune and inflammatory diseases; ALPN-202, a conditional CD28 costimulator and dual checkpoint inhibitor for the treatment of cancer; and ALPN-303, a dual B cell cytokine antagonist for B cell-mediated autoimmune/inflammatory diseases.

