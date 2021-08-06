Goldman Sachs Group Inc. Makes New Investment in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU)

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Moringa Acquisition Corp (OTCMKTS:MACAU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 186,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,855,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MACAU. Exos Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $247,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $168,000. MYDA Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Moringa Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth approximately $745,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $497,000. Finally, Ergoteles LLC purchased a new position in shares of Moringa Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $289,000.

Shares of Moringa Acquisition stock opened at $9.99 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.99. Moringa Acquisition Corp has a 1-year low of $9.77 and a 1-year high of $10.95.

Moringa Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. The company intends to acquire assets and businesses through a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It focuses on pursuing opportunities in technology-based businesses or industries in Israel.

