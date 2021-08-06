James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) Shares Sold by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP trimmed its position in shares of James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,823 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in James Hardie Industries were worth $1,982,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of James Hardie Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $39,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 93.0% in the 1st quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,295 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 624 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,519 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of James Hardie Industries by 78.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,403 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,055 shares during the period. 1.05% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get James Hardie Industries alerts:

NYSE JHX opened at $34.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.08. James Hardie Industries plc has a 12 month low of $21.44 and a 12 month high of $35.67. The company has a market cap of $15.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 59.26 and a beta of 1.26.

James Hardie Industries (NYSE:JHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The construction company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. James Hardie Industries had a net margin of 9.03% and a return on equity of 39.89%. The business had revenue of $807.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $792.00 million. As a group, analysts forecast that James Hardie Industries plc will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts recently commented on JHX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of James Hardie Industries from a “c+” rating to an “a-” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

About James Hardie Industries

James Hardie Industries Plc engages in the manufacture of fiber cement siding and backer board. It operates through the following segments: North America Fiber Cement, Asia Pacific Fiber Cement, Europe Building Products, and Research & Development. The North America Fiber Cement segment manufactures fiber cement interior linings, exterior siding products and related accessories in the United States.

Further Reading: How is a Moving Average Calculated?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for James Hardie Industries plc (NYSE:JHX).

Receive News & Ratings for James Hardie Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for James Hardie Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.