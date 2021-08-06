Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Elevate Credit, Inc. (NYSE:ELVT) by 37.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 691,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 187,487 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 1.93% of Elevate Credit worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 4.9% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,419,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,146,000 after acquiring an additional 66,200 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 33.4% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,352,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,949,000 after acquiring an additional 338,321 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 20.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,628 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,000 after acquiring an additional 18,732 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in shares of Elevate Credit by 84.5% in the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 73,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 33,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Elevate Credit by 10,788.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 71,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 70,446 shares in the last quarter. 35.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ELVT opened at $3.63 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $3.69. The firm has a market cap of $129.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.42 and a beta of 2.71. Elevate Credit, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.91 and a twelve month high of $4.90.

Elevate Credit (NYSE:ELVT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.06). Elevate Credit had a net margin of 7.41% and a return on equity of 21.49%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Elevate Credit, Inc. will post 0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Elevate Credit news, major shareholder Linda Stinson sold 27,185 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.31, for a total transaction of $89,982.35. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,702,275 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,944,530.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Tyler W. K. Head sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.01, for a total transaction of $80,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 111,382 shares in the company, valued at $446,641.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 524,057 shares of company stock worth $1,889,430 over the last quarter. 13.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Elevate Credit from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

About Elevate Credit

Elevate Credit, Inc provides online credit solutions to non-prime consumers in the United States. It offers unsecured online installment loans, lines of credit, and credit cards. Its products include Rise, an installment loan product; Elastic, a line of credit product; and Today Card, a credit card product.

