Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Sharps Compliance Corp. (NASDAQ:SMED) by 86.8% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 148,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 68,917 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Sharps Compliance were worth $2,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 35.4% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 886,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $12,742,000 after acquiring an additional 231,600 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 1.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 800,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,498,000 after acquiring an additional 11,475 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 14.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 224,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,221,000 after acquiring an additional 29,043 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 162,227 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,533,000 after acquiring an additional 1,081 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Sharps Compliance by 449.2% in the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 89,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $842,000 after acquiring an additional 72,911 shares in the last quarter. 44.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SMED opened at $9.75 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.66. The firm has a market cap of $167.30 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81 and a beta of -0.25. Sharps Compliance Corp. has a twelve month low of $5.45 and a twelve month high of $18.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a current ratio of 2.10.

In other Sharps Compliance news, Director Parris H. Holmes, Jr. sold 74,140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.85, for a total transaction of $1,026,839.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 834,329 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,555,456.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Gregory C. Davis sold 16,143 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.03, for a total transaction of $274,915.29. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,150 shares in the company, valued at $104,734.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 263,349 shares of company stock valued at $3,834,234. Company insiders own 15.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SMED shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Sharps Compliance from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Roth Capital increased their price objective on shares of Sharps Compliance from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. HC Wainwright raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their price target on shares of Sharps Compliance from $15.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.33.

Sharps Compliance Corp. provides medical, pharmaceutical, and hazardous waste management services in the United States. It offers Sharps Recovery System for the containment, transportation, treatment, and tracking of medical waste generated outside the hospital and health care facility settings; TakeAway Recovery System to treat used needles, syringes, and other used healthcare products; Route-Based Pickup Service, a medical and hazardous waste pick-up services; and MedSafe, a solution for the safe collection, transportation, and disposal of unwanted and expired ultimate-user medications.

