Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Has $1 Million Stock Position in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Spark Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPKE) by 5.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 93,954 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD owned about 0.27% of Spark Energy worth $1,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 124.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 41,260 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 22,898 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 158.9% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $107,000 after acquiring an additional 6,145 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in shares of Spark Energy by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 352,707 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,767,000 after acquiring an additional 3,964 shares during the period. WBI Investments bought a new stake in Spark Energy in the first quarter worth approximately $971,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Spark Energy by 798.6% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,446 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 26,169 shares in the last quarter. 20.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Spark Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, June 10th.

In other news, CEO W Keith Maxwell III acquired 18,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.87 per share, for a total transaction of $201,975.47. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668,087 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,002,105.69. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 66.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SPKE stock opened at $11.12 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $393.95 million, a P/E ratio of 17.94 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 2.46. Spark Energy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.38 and a fifty-two week high of $12.40.

Spark Energy (NASDAQ:SPKE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.66) earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $113.01 million during the quarter. Spark Energy had a return on equity of 22.13% and a net margin of 3.43%.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.1813 per share. This is an increase from Spark Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.73 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.52%.

Spark Energy Company Profile

Spark Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an independent retail energy services company in the United States. It operates through two segments, Retail Electricity and Retail Natural Gas. The company engages in the retail sales and distribution of electricity and natural gas to residential and commercial customers.

