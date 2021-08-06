Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Raises Position in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) by 20.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,507 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,103 shares during the quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Callaway Golf were worth $950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,942,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $399,701,000 after buying an additional 539,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 46.0% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,646,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,555,000 after buying an additional 1,149,834 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,760,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,846,000 after buying an additional 1,026,520 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,652,826 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,213,000 after buying an additional 192,277 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Callaway Golf by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,501,193 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,156,000 after buying an additional 111,562 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ELY. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. KeyCorp raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Truist raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Roth Capital raised their target price on shares of Callaway Golf from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.70.

ELY stock opened at $32.62 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.73 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $33.44. Callaway Golf has a one year low of $14.62 and a one year high of $37.75.

Callaway Golf (NYSE:ELY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $651.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.11 million. Callaway Golf had a net margin of 6.48% and a return on equity of 7.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Callaway Golf will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Oliver G. Brewer III sold 497,537 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.21, for a total value of $18,513,351.77. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian P. Lynch sold 77,206 shares of Callaway Golf stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.50, for a total transaction of $2,663,607.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 578,185 shares of company stock valued at $21,300,830 in the last quarter. 1.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Callaway Golf Co engages in the manufacture and distribution of golf equipment and accessories. It operates through the following segments: Golf Equipment; and Apparel, Gear, and Other. The Golf Equipment segment focuses in the designs, manufactures, and selling of a full line of golf equipment. The Apparel, Gear, and Other segment involves in the development and selling of soft goods products under the Callaway, TravisMathew, OGIO, and Jack Wolfskin brands.

