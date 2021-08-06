Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Trims Stock Position in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lessened its holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de), Inc. (NASDAQ:EPAY) by 9.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,495 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,344 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Bottomline Technologies (de) were worth $973,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 1,503.8% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,283 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 1,203 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) by 36.4% during the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,250 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $102,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. 89.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on EPAY shares. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price target on shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bottomline Technologies (de) from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.83.

Bottomline Technologies (de) stock opened at $40.68 on Friday. Bottomline Technologies has a 52-week low of $36.05 and a 52-week high of $55.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -145.28 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Bottomline Technologies (de) (NASDAQ:EPAY) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. Bottomline Technologies (de) had a negative net margin of 2.61% and a positive return on equity of 2.88%. The company had revenue of $120.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $120.94 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bottomline Technologies will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Robert A. Eberle sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.97, for a total transaction of $151,880.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 372,917 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,159,658.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider John Francis Kelly sold 842 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.60, for a total transaction of $31,659.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 54,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,051,794.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 15,489 shares of company stock valued at $593,807. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Bottomline Technologies, Inc engages in facilitating electronic payments and transaction settlement between businesses, vendors, and banks. It operates through the following segments: Cloud Solutions; Banking Solutions; Payments and Transactional Documents; and Other. The Cloud Solutions segment provides customers with SaaS technology offerings that facilitate electronic payment, electronic invoicing, and spend management.

