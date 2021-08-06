Credit Suisse Group Boosts Rightmove (LON:RMV) Price Target to GBX 660

Rightmove (LON:RMV) had its price target raised by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 600 ($7.84) to GBX 660 ($8.62) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on RMV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Rightmove from GBX 565 ($7.38) to GBX 589 ($7.70) and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 26th. Shore Capital reiterated a sell rating on shares of Rightmove in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Rightmove from GBX 555 ($7.25) to GBX 575 ($7.51) and gave the company an underweight rating in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 611.50 ($7.99).

Shares of Rightmove stock opened at GBX 724.20 ($9.46) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 656.54. Rightmove has a 12 month low of GBX 551.80 ($7.21) and a 12 month high of GBX 734.20 ($9.59). The stock has a market cap of £6.22 billion and a PE ratio of 57.87. The company has a quick ratio of 4.99, a current ratio of 5.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.00.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a GBX 3 ($0.04) dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 30th. Rightmove’s payout ratio is presently 0.36%.

Rightmove Company Profile

Rightmove plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates property portals in the United Kingdom. It operates through Agency, New Homes, and Other segments. The Agency segment provides property resale and letting advertising services on its platforms. The New Homes segment provides property advertising services to new home developers and housing associations on its platforms.

