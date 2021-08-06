Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD Purchases 2,379 Shares of Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX)

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Deluxe Co. (NYSE:DLX) by 11.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,615 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Deluxe were worth $991,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 3.1% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,168 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $720,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 28.0% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 9.4% in the first quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,701 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Deluxe by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,986 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $730,000 after purchasing an additional 971 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in Deluxe by 1.1% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,020,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.21% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DLX opened at $42.35 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $45.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Deluxe Co. has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $48.38.

Deluxe (NYSE:DLX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The business services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.27. Deluxe had a return on equity of 38.62% and a net margin of 5.34%.

Deluxe Profile

Deluxe Corp. engages in the provision of marketing products and services. It operates through the following segments: Payments, Cloud Solutions, Promotional Solutions, and Checks. The Payments segment includes treasury management solutions, including remittance and lockbox processing, remote deposit capture, receivables management, payment processing and paperless treasury management.

