Captrust Financial Advisors Has $43,000 Stake in BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF)

Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of BancFirst Co. (NASDAQ:BANF) by 494.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 612 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 509 shares during the quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors’ holdings in BancFirst were worth $43,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 3.8% during the first quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 333,953 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,607,000 after acquiring an additional 12,124 shares in the last quarter. HRT Financial LP acquired a new position in BancFirst during the first quarter worth $278,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in BancFirst by 7.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,931 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,297,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its stake in BancFirst by 37.0% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 32,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in BancFirst by 1.9% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 264,520 shares of the bank’s stock worth $18,699,000 after acquiring an additional 5,024 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BANF stock opened at $56.39 on Friday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.79 and a beta of 1.42. BancFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $39.20 and a 52 week high of $77.38.

BancFirst (NASDAQ:BANF) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The bank reported $1.45 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.32. BancFirst had a return on equity of 13.75% and a net margin of 37.09%. Equities research analysts forecast that BancFirst Co. will post 4.95 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. BancFirst’s payout ratio is presently 45.33%.

In related news, major shareholder Main Street Banking Partners L sold 5,473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.61, for a total value of $397,394.53. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,244,527 shares in the company, valued at $380,805,105.47. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Bf Bank Partners Lp sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.81, for a total value of $359,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,189,427 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,652,752.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 60,823 shares of company stock worth $4,427,158. 38.45% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on BANF shares. DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of BancFirst in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BancFirst from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st.

BancFirst

BancFirst Corp. is a bank holding company, which provides retail and commercial banking services. Its services include: commercial, real estate, agricultural and consumer lending; depository and funds transfer services; collections; safe deposit boxes; cash management services; retail brokerage services; and other services tailored for both individual and corporate customers.

