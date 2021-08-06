SEGRO (LON:SGRO) Given New GBX 1,250 Price Target at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

SEGRO (LON:SGRO) had its price target increased by equities researchers at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 1,195 ($15.61) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) in a report released on Wednesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price objective suggests a potential downside of 0.87% from the company’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Shore Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays upped their price target on SEGRO from GBX 1,220 ($15.94) to GBX 1,335 ($17.44) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,075 ($14.04) price objective on shares of SEGRO in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on SEGRO from GBX 875 ($11.43) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,342 ($17.53) price target on shares of SEGRO in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. SEGRO presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,168.14 ($15.26).

Shares of LON SGRO opened at GBX 1,261 ($16.48) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.52, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of £15.14 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.97. The business’s fifty day moving average is GBX 1,134.12. SEGRO has a 12-month low of GBX 864.40 ($11.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 1,284 ($16.78).

In related news, insider Andy Gulliford purchased 358 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,004 ($13.12) per share, with a total value of £3,594.32 ($4,696.00).

SEGRO is a UK Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT), and a leading owner, manager and developer of modern warehouses and light industrial property. It owns or manages 8.1 million square metres of space (88 million square feet) valued at Â£13.3 billion serving customers from a wide range of industry sectors.

