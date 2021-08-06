Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Boosts NatWest Group (LON:NWG) Price Target to GBX 230

NatWest Group (LON:NWG) had its price objective raised by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 210 ($2.74) to GBX 230 ($3.00) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

NWG has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised NatWest Group to an outperform rating and boosted their target price for the stock from GBX 190 ($2.48) to GBX 240 ($3.14) in a report on Thursday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on NatWest Group from GBX 230 ($3.00) to GBX 240 ($3.14) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday. Berenberg Bank restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 240 ($3.14) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Barclays restated an overweight rating and issued a GBX 250 ($3.27) price objective on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday. Finally, Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. NatWest Group has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of GBX 273.75 ($3.58).

Get NatWest Group alerts:

Shares of NWG opened at GBX 211.40 ($2.76) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £24.48 billion and a P/E ratio of 14.03. NatWest Group has a one year low of GBX 90.54 ($1.18) and a one year high of GBX 214.20 ($2.80). The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 204.05.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 12th will be given a dividend of GBX 3 ($0.04) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 0.20%.

In other NatWest Group news, insider Katie Murray bought 95,082 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 2.57 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of £2,443.61 ($3,192.59). Insiders have acquired a total of 95,301 shares of company stock valued at $289,397 in the last quarter.

About NatWest Group

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers. It operates through Retail Banking, Ulster Bank RoI, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

Featured Article: The mechanics of the bid-ask spread in trading



Receive News & Ratings for NatWest Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NatWest Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.