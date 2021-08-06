Needham & Company LLC Reaffirms Buy Rating for Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS)

Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) in a report published on Tuesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $75.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Wedbush boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Varonis Systems from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Varonis Systems to $60.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Varonis Systems from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Friday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.00.

VRNS opened at $60.02 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.92 and a beta of 1.15. Varonis Systems has a 52 week low of $35.58 and a 52 week high of $75.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $56.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 5.02 and a current ratio of 5.02.

Varonis Systems (NASDAQ:VRNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $88.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.70 million. Varonis Systems had a negative return on equity of 34.09% and a negative net margin of 31.88%. The firm’s revenue was up 32.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.15) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Varonis Systems will post -0.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Varonis Systems news, Director Den Bosch Fred Van sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.38, for a total transaction of $276,210.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas F. Mendoza sold 14,514 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.17, for a total value of $873,307.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 29,671 shares of company stock worth $1,680,874. 1.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Baillie Gifford & Co. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 211.7% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 639 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 224.4% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 665 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 792 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares in the last quarter. Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in Varonis Systems in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in Varonis Systems by 200.0% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

Varonis Systems Company Profile

Varonis Systems, Inc engages in providing data security and analytics. It operates through the following segments: United States, EMEA, and Rest of the World. Its products includes datadvantage, data classification engine, data transport engine, Varonis edge, datanswers, datalert, dataprivilege, automation engine, and GDPR patterns.

