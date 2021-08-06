Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.
According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “
Encore Wire stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $88.05.
Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $20,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 42.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.
About Encore Wire
Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.
