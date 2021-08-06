Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $90.00 price objective on the electronics maker’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Encore Wire Corporation is a low-cost manufacturer of copper electrical building wire and cable. The Company is a significant supplier of both residential wire for interior electrical wiring in homes, apartments and manufactured housing, as well as building wire for electrical distribution in commercial and industrial buildings. “

Encore Wire stock opened at $84.53 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.13. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.51. Encore Wire has a 52 week low of $45.32 and a 52 week high of $88.05.

Encore Wire (NASDAQ:WIRE) last released its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The electronics maker reported $8.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $7.44. The firm had revenue of $744.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $456.52 million. Encore Wire had a return on equity of 29.98% and a net margin of 14.11%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 193.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Encore Wire will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cannell Capital LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 2.3% during the first quarter. Cannell Capital LLC now owns 107,274 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $7,201,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Encore Wire during the fourth quarter worth about $20,523,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 16.7% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,939 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $332,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 7.2% during the first quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,188 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Value Holdings Management CO. LLC increased its stake in Encore Wire by 42.9% during the first quarter. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $671,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.73% of the company’s stock.

About Encore Wire

Encore Wire Corporation manufactures and sells electrical building wires and cables for interior electrical wiring in the United States. Its products include NM-B cables for use as interior wiring in homes, apartments, and manufactured housing; THHN/THWN-2 cables and metal-clad and armored cables for use as wiring in commercial and industrial buildings; UF-B cables; XHHW-2 cables; RHH/RHW-2 cables; USE-2 cables; and other types of wire products.

