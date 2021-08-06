Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) Shares Bought by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) by 4.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 211,577 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,358 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned 2.45% of Electromed worth $2,230,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Electromed by 3.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 379,097 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,995,000 after buying an additional 12,454 shares in the last quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in Electromed by 11.7% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 152,122 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,603,000 after buying an additional 15,949 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 55.1% in the first quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 95,318 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 33,877 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Electromed by 91.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 76,455 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $750,000 after purchasing an additional 36,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Electromed in the fourth quarter worth approximately $572,000. 42.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Electromed alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Electromed from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th.

In related news, Director Stephen H. Craney acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.35 per share, for a total transaction of $93,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 587,901 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,496,874.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ELMD stock opened at $11.42 on Friday. Electromed, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.10 and a 12 month high of $18.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $98.61 million, a P/E ratio of 30.86, a PEG ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.63.

Electromed (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.03). Electromed had a net margin of 9.86% and a return on equity of 10.36%. The company had revenue of $8.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.50 million. Analysts expect that Electromed, Inc. will post 0.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Electromed Company Profile

Electromed, Inc develops, manufactures, markets, and sells airway clearance therapy and related products that apply high frequency chest wall oscillation (HFCWO) therapy in pulmonary care for patients of all ages in the United States and internationally. The company offers SmartVest airway clearance system; SmartVest SQL System that consists of an inflatable therapy garment, a programmable air pulse generator, and a patented single-hose that delivers air pulses from the generator to the garment; and SmartVest Connect, a wireless technology with personalized HFCWO therapy management portal for patients with compromised pulmonary function.

See Also: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Electromed, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ELMD).

Receive News & Ratings for Electromed Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Electromed and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.