Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Reduces Position in CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in shares of CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) by 5.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 504,270 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 30,197 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in CPI Aerostructures were worth $2,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Black Swift Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $47,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $66,000. James Investment Research Inc. grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 217.4% in the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 14,600 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. grew its stake in shares of CPI Aerostructures by 52.6% in the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 29,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. 26.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CPI Aerostructures alerts:

CPI Aerostructures stock opened at $3.36 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.68. CPI Aerostructures, Inc. has a 1-year low of $2.18 and a 1-year high of $7.00. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 million, a PE ratio of -30.55 and a beta of 1.81.

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the manufacture of structural assemblies, integrated systems, and kitted components for the international aerospace and defense markets. Its products are used by customers in the production of fixed wing aircraft, helicopters, electronic warfare systems, intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance systems, missiles.

Featured Article: What are the advantages of the Stochastic Momentum Index?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CPI Aerostructures, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU).

Receive News & Ratings for CPI Aerostructures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CPI Aerostructures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.