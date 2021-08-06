Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its holdings in Volt Information Sciences, Inc. (OTCMKTS:VOLT) by 14.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 30,804 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock after selling 5,123 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Volt Information Sciences were worth $121,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Volt Information Sciences by 23.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 78,245 shares of the solar energy provider’s stock worth $308,000 after purchasing an additional 14,656 shares during the last quarter. 25.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Volt Information Sciences stock opened at $5.46 on Friday. Volt Information Sciences, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.09 and a 12-month high of $5.50. The firm has a market cap of $118.68 million, a PE ratio of -6.58, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 2.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $4.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 1.94 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Volt Information Sciences (OTCMKTS:VOLT) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 14th. The solar energy provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.06. Volt Information Sciences had a negative net margin of 2.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.79%. The business had revenue of $222.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $221.00 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Volt Information Sciences, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Volt Information Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 18th.

Volt Information Sciences Company Profile

Volt Information Sciences, Inc provides traditional time, materials-based, and project-based staffing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through North American Staffing, International Staffing, and North American MSP segments. It provides contingent staffing, direct placement, personnel recruitment, staffing management, and other employment services; and managed service programs consisting of managing the procurement, on-boarding of contingent workers, and specialized solutions, such as managing suppliers, sourcing and recruiting support, statement of work management, supplier performance measurement, optimization and analysis, benchmarking of spend demographics and market rate analysis, consolidated customer billing, and supplier payment management solutions.

