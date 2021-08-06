iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) Shares Sold by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp cut its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWM) by 19.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,121 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,022 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of EWM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 153.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 976,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,114,000 after acquiring an additional 590,356 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 213.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 224,210 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,457,000 after purchasing an additional 152,719 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF during the first quarter worth about $815,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 8.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 180,287 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,886,000 after purchasing an additional 14,240 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 139,785 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 6,670 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.41% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EWM stock opened at $24.65 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $25.78. iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF has a 12 month low of $24.43 and a 12 month high of $29.64.

iShares MSCI Malaysia ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Malaysia Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of publicly traded securities in the Malaysian market, as measured by the MSCI Malaysia Index (the Index).

