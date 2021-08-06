Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) Price Target Raised to $56.00

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) had its price target raised by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $56.00 in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Duke Realty from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Duke Realty from $44.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Raymond James boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Duke Realty from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.78.

DRE opened at $50.88 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $49.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Duke Realty has a 1 year low of $35.37 and a 1 year high of $51.67. The company has a market cap of $19.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.36 and a beta of 0.54.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.04. Duke Realty had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 45.52%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Duke Realty will post 1.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 16th will be issued a $0.255 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 13th. This represents a $1.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Duke Realty’s payout ratio is 67.11%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of DRE. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Duke Realty during the fourth quarter valued at $201,627,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its stake in shares of Duke Realty by 5.4% during the first quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 49,086,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,058,264,000 after buying an additional 2,527,128 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP grew its stake in Duke Realty by 150.8% in the first quarter. Zimmer Partners LP now owns 3,950,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $165,624,000 after purchasing an additional 2,375,000 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. purchased a new position in Duke Realty in the first quarter valued at about $57,418,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. grew its stake in Duke Realty by 51.2% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 2,462,934 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $103,271,000 after purchasing an additional 834,051 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

Duke Realty Corp. operates as a real estate development company, which specializes in the ownership, management and development of industrial and medical office properties. It offers property and asset management, leasing, construction and other tenant related services. Its diversified portfolio of rental properties encompass various business houses such as government services, manufacturing, retailing, wholesale trade, distribution, healthcare and professional services.

