Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) PT Raised to $91.00

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) had its target price hoisted by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $75.00 to $91.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms also recently commented on CAR. Bank of America reissued a neutral rating on shares of Avis Budget Group in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Avis Budget Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $83.00 to $70.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Avis Budget Group from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Avis Budget Group has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $80.67.

Get Avis Budget Group alerts:

CAR stock opened at $82.44 on Monday. Avis Budget Group has a one year low of $25.54 and a one year high of $95.10. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a PEG ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 2.34.

Avis Budget Group (NASDAQ:CAR) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The business services provider reported $5.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $4.69. Avis Budget Group had a net margin of 2.76% and a negative return on equity of 240.22%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Avis Budget Group will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Avis Budget Group news, Director Lynn Krominga sold 5,760 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total transaction of $480,960.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,623 shares in the company, valued at $720,020.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Bernardo Hees acquired 63,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $79.39 per share, for a total transaction of $5,001,570.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 27.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CAR. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 335.1% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,941,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $140,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,300 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Avis Budget Group by 372.5% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,036,115 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $75,160,000 after purchasing an additional 816,853 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Avis Budget Group during the 4th quarter worth about $25,728,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 136.4% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,119,983 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,244,000 after acquiring an additional 646,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Avis Budget Group by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,031,582 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $510,072,000 after acquiring an additional 472,186 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

About Avis Budget Group

Avis Budget Group, Inc engages in the provision of vehicle sharing and rental services. It operates through the Americas and International segments. The Americas segment licenses the company’s brands to third parties for vehicle rentals and ancillary products and services in North America, South America, Central America, and the Caribbean.

Read More: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



Receive News & Ratings for Avis Budget Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Avis Budget Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.