$141.73 Million in Sales Expected for Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Duluth Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:DLTH) will report sales of $141.73 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Duluth’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $145.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $139.50 million. Duluth reported sales of $137.38 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, September 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Duluth will report full year sales of $703.03 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $692.40 million to $708.50 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $754.10 million, with estimates ranging from $753.40 million to $754.60 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Duluth.

Duluth (NASDAQ:DLTH) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 2nd. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by $0.22. Duluth had a return on equity of 16.27% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $133.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $125.87 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Duluth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of NASDAQ:DLTH opened at $15.76 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $17.37. The company has a market capitalization of $467.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. Duluth has a 52-week low of $7.57 and a 52-week high of $20.78.

In other news, Director Stephen L. Schlecht sold 8,100 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total value of $145,638.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,131,575 shares in the company, valued at $146,205,718.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Duluth during the second quarter worth about $46,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the second quarter worth approximately $2,939,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 8.4% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 13,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp purchased a new position in shares of Duluth during the first quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Duluth by 21.5% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 139,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,358,000 after acquiring an additional 24,614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.27% of the company’s stock.

About Duluth

Duluth Holdings Inc sells casual wear, workwear, and accessories for men and women under the Duluth Trading brand in the United States. It provides shirts, pants, underwear, tanks, outerwear, footwear, accessories, and hard goods. The company offers its products under various trademarks, trade names, and service marks, including Alaskan Hardgear, Armachillo, Ballroom, Bucket Master, Cab Commander, Crouch Gusset, Dry on the Fly, Duluth Trading Co, Duluthflex, Fire Hose, Longtail T, No-Yank, No Polo Shirt, Wild Boar Mocs, and Buck Naked.

