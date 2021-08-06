Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) Receives Buy Rating from Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) in a research note released on Monday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a $112.00 price objective on the mining company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Rio Tinto Group’s FY2021 earnings at $15.61 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $12.78 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $9.56 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $9.46 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $9.15 EPS.

RIO has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a sector perform rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Rio Tinto Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $144.40 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Barclays reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Monday, July 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. CLSA cut shares of Rio Tinto Group from an underperform rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a hold rating on shares of Rio Tinto Group in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $116.13.

NYSE:RIO opened at $84.74 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $85.34. Rio Tinto Group has a 12 month low of $55.39 and a 12 month high of $95.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.13. The stock has a market cap of $105.76 billion, a PE ratio of 11.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 0.61.

The company also recently announced a special dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $1.85 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. This is a boost from Rio Tinto Group’s previous special dividend of $1.20. This represents a yield of 6.9%. Rio Tinto Group’s payout ratio is 80.26%.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rio Tinto Group in the second quarter worth about $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Rio Tinto Group by 209.9% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 344 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of South Miami grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 409.7% in the first quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 367 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 208.5% in the first quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 401 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares during the period. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rio Tinto Group in the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 8.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rio Tinto Group

Rio Tinto Plc engages in the exploration, mining, and processing of mineral resources. It operates through the following business segments: Iron Ore, Aluminium, Copper and Diamonds, Energy and Minerals, and Other Operations. The Iron Ore segment supplies global seaborne iron ore trade. The Aluminium segment produces bauxite, alumina and primary aluminum.

