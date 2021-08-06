Northern Trust Corp Buys 11,529 Shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in shares of electroCore, Inc. (NASDAQ:ECOR) by 20.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 67,921 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,529 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in electroCore were worth $140,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. United Asset Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in electroCore during the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in electroCore by 189.4% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,059 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 23,598 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in electroCore during the 4th quarter valued at $171,000. 12.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Thomas J. Errico bought 31,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.59 per share, for a total transaction of $49,687.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel S. Goldberger bought 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $1.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 216,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,544. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 181,250 shares of company stock worth $199,688. Insiders own 24.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, LADENBURG THALM/SH SH initiated coverage on shares of electroCore in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $0.93 target price on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3.09.

electroCore stock opened at $1.00 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $48.38 million, a PE ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 1.28. electroCore, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $0.92 and a fifty-two week high of $3.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $1.34. The company has a current ratio of 5.16, a quick ratio of 4.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03.

electroCore (NASDAQ:ECOR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.05. electroCore had a negative net margin of 527.89% and a negative return on equity of 83.12%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that electroCore, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About electroCore

electroCore, Inc, a commercial stage medical device company, engages in the development and commercialization of a range of non-invasive vagus nerve stimulation (nVNS) therapies. The company is developing gammaCore, a prescription-only nVNS therapy for the acute treatment of pain associated with migraine and episodic cluster headache in adults.

