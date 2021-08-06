Northern Trust Corp Decreases Holdings in Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT)

Northern Trust Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Support.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRT) by 12.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,051 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,761 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.13% of Support.com worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Support.com by 34.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 38,362 shares during the last quarter. 13.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded shares of Support.com from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, July 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ SPRT opened at $6.64 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.06 million, a PE ratio of 245.00 and a beta of 0.75. Support.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.51 and a 52 week high of $9.45.

Support.com (NASDAQ:SPRT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter. Support.com had a negative net margin of 4.60% and a negative return on equity of 5.33%. The business had revenue of $9.63 million during the quarter.

Support.com, Inc provides customer and technical support solutions through home-based employees primarily in the United States. The company offers outsourced customer support and cloud-based technology platforms to clients in verticals, such as media and communication, healthcare, retail, and technology with omnichannel programs that include voice, chat, and self-service; technical support programs to enterprise clients; and subscription-based tech support service direct-to-consumers and small businesses that helps users solve a range of technology problems with computers, smartphones, and other connected devices, including device setup, troubleshooting, connectivity or interoperability problems, and malware and virus removal, as well as wireless network set-up, and automation system onboarding and support services.

