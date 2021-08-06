Northern Trust Corp Takes Position in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS)

Northern Trust Corp bought a new stake in Document Security Systems, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 48,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $177,000. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.36% of Document Security Systems as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Document Security Systems by 1,315.7% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 176,619 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after acquiring an additional 164,143 shares during the period. 5.52% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Document Security Systems stock opened at $1.35 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.42. The company has a market capitalization of $44.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.94. Document Security Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $1.27 and a 12 month high of $10.55. The company has a quick ratio of 13.21, a current ratio of 13.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Document Security Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:DSS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The business services provider reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $4.94 million for the quarter. Document Security Systems had a negative return on equity of 8.66% and a negative net margin of 1.01%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Document Security Systems, Inc. will post -0.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Heng Fai Ambrose Chan bought 1,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $1.70 per share, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 33.40% of the company’s stock.

About Document Security Systems

Document Security Systems, Inc engages in the development and distribution of paper and plastic products designed to protect valuable information from unauthorized scanning, copying, and digital imaging. It operates through the following segments: Packaging and Printing, Plastics, Digital, Technology Management, Direct Marketing, and Corporate.

