Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stake in INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of INmune Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:INMB) by 12.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,949 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in INmune Bio were worth $166,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in INmune Bio by 40.9% during the first quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,800 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 934.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 219,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 198,487 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 80.8% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 60,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 27,182 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of INmune Bio by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 19,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of INmune Bio during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Institutional investors own 8.74% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ INMB opened at $14.95 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $17.99. INmune Bio, Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.28 and a 1 year high of $29.99. The firm has a market cap of $236.82 million, a P/E ratio of -13.35 and a beta of 2.71.

INmune Bio (NASDAQ:INMB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.11). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that INmune Bio, Inc. will post -1.44 EPS for the current year.

In other INmune Bio news, CEO Raymond Joseph Tesi sold 5,649 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total transaction of $113,092.98. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,535,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,736,385.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David J. Moss sold 8,698 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.01, for a total transaction of $174,046.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 74,677 shares of company stock worth $1,690,539 over the last ninety days. 58.87% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently commented on INMB. Zacks Investment Research upgraded INmune Bio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Maxim Group increased their price objective on INmune Bio from $32.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $34.00 target price (up from $29.00) on shares of INmune Bio in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.80.

INmune Bio, Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, focuses on reprogramming the patient's innate immune system to treat cancer Alzheimer's disease, and non-alcoholic steatohepatitis. The company intends to develop and commercialize product candidates to treat hematologic malignancies, solid tumors, and chronic inflammation.

