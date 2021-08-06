Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) & Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) Financial Comparison

Navios Maritime Acquisition (NYSE:NNA) and Castor Maritime (NASDAQ:CTRM) are both small-cap transportation companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, analyst recommendations, profitability, dividends, institutional ownership, risk and earnings.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Castor Maritime’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Navios Maritime Acquisition $361.44 million 0.10 $27.61 million N/A N/A Castor Maritime $12.49 million 18.01 -$1.75 million N/A N/A

Navios Maritime Acquisition has higher revenue and earnings than Castor Maritime.

Risk & Volatility

Navios Maritime Acquisition has a beta of 1.85, meaning that its stock price is 85% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Castor Maritime has a beta of 0.52, meaning that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

4.2% of Navios Maritime Acquisition shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of Castor Maritime shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Navios Maritime Acquisition and Castor Maritime’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Navios Maritime Acquisition 5.07% 1.85% 0.39% Castor Maritime -2.19% -0.77% -0.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Navios Maritime Acquisition and Castor Maritime, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Navios Maritime Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A Castor Maritime 0 0 0 0 N/A

Navios Maritime Acquisition presently has a consensus target price of $3.75, suggesting a potential upside of 65.20%. Given Navios Maritime Acquisition’s higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Navios Maritime Acquisition is more favorable than Castor Maritime.

Summary

Navios Maritime Acquisition beats Castor Maritime on 8 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Navios Maritime Acquisition

Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation provides marine transportation services worldwide. The company owns a fleet of crude oil, refined petroleum product, and chemical tankers. The company charters its vessels to oil companies, refiners, and large vessel operators. As of April 20, 2021, its fleet consisted of a total of 46 double-hulled tanker vessels, aggregating approximately 6.0 million deadweight tons, which includes 13 very large crude carrier tankers (VLCCs), including two bareboat chartered-in VLCCs. Navios Maritime Acquisition Corporation was founded in 2008 and is based in Grand Cayman, Cayman Islands.

About Castor Maritime

Castor Maritime Inc., through its subsidiaries, engages in ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. It provides seaborne transportation services for dry bulk cargo, including iron ore, coal, grains, steel products, fertilizers, cement, bauxite, sugar, and scrap metals. The company operates three Panamax vessels with a carrying capacity of approximately 76,122 deadweight ton. Castor Maritime Inc. was founded in 2016 and is based in Limassol, Cyprus.

