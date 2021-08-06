Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) Shares Purchased by Ameriprise Financial Inc.

Ameriprise Financial Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ) by 2.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 254,809 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,398 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. owned 1.44% of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF worth $7,051,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $92,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $283,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $308,000. HBW Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. HBW Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF by 13.3% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 14,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after buying an additional 1,707 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF alerts:

PWZ stock opened at $28.27 on Friday. Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $27.31 and a 52 week high of $28.36. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.21.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PWZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PWZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco California AMT-Free Municipal Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.