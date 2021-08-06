OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano Sells 24,840 Shares of Stock

OneWater Marine Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEW) Director John Troiano sold 24,840 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.47, for a total value of $1,179,154.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

John Troiano also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 4th, John Troiano sold 12,514 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.34, for a total value of $567,384.76.

On Monday, May 10th, John Troiano sold 5,616 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.33, for a total transaction of $305,117.28.

On Friday, May 7th, John Troiano sold 25,129 shares of OneWater Marine stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.93, for a total transaction of $1,355,206.97.

ONEW stock opened at $45.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $678.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.76 and a beta of 3.96. OneWater Marine Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.01 and a 12 month high of $56.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.07.

OneWater Marine (NASDAQ:ONEW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.04 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.66. OneWater Marine had a return on equity of 36.59% and a net margin of 5.31%. Equities analysts forecast that OneWater Marine Inc. will post 6.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 28th were paid a dividend of $1.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ONEW. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 576.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 274,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,975,000 after acquiring an additional 233,594 shares during the period. General Equity Holdings LP lifted its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 112.2% in the first quarter. General Equity Holdings LP now owns 385,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,409,000 after purchasing an additional 203,907 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of OneWater Marine by 17.5% in the first quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,222,000 after buying an additional 172,176 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of OneWater Marine by 28.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 648,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,912,000 after buying an additional 142,675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in OneWater Marine by 328.8% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 137,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,483,000 after buying an additional 105,214 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.24% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on ONEW. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of OneWater Marine in a report on Monday. Truist raised their target price on shares of OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Monday, April 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OneWater Marine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of OneWater Marine from $68.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Truist Securities upped their target price on OneWater Marine from $40.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, OneWater Marine has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.29.

About OneWater Marine

OneWater Marine Inc operates as a recreational boat retailer in the United States. It offers new and pre-owned recreational boats and yachts, as well as related marine products, such as parts and accessories. The company also provides boat repair and maintenance services; arranges boat financing and insurance; and other ancillary services, including indoor and outdoor storage, and marina, as well as rental of boats and personal watercraft.

