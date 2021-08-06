Societe Generale Reiterates Buy Rating for Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY)

Societe Generale reissued their buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. (OTCMKTS:SBGSY) in a research note published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

SBGSY has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an equal weight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Schneider Electric S.E. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an overweight rating on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of SBGSY opened at $34.84 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.36. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of $23.51 and a 1 year high of $35.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.29. The stock has a market cap of $99.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.56 and a beta of 0.92.

Schneider Electric SE engages in the digital transformation of energy management and automation. It operates through the following segments: Energy Management; Industrial Automation; and Central Functions and Digital Costs. The Energy Management segment leverages a complete end-to-end technology offering enabled by EcoStruxure.

