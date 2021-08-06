MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $1,484,700.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $343,022.20.

Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $52.22.

MaxLinear (NYSE:MXL) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.20. MaxLinear had a negative net margin of 7.41% and a positive return on equity of 18.89%. As a group, equities analysts predict that MaxLinear, Inc. will post 1.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.

MaxLinear Company Profile

MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.

