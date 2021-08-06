MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) Insider Sells $1,484,700.00 in Stock

MaxLinear, Inc. (NYSE:MXL) insider Curtis Ling sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.49, for a total transaction of $1,484,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 985,009 shares in the company, valued at approximately $48,748,095.41. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Curtis Ling also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, May 21st, Curtis Ling sold 9,502 shares of MaxLinear stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $343,022.20.
Shares of NYSE MXL opened at $52.22 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.82, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $41.63. MaxLinear, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.91 and a 1 year high of $52.22.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of MaxLinear during the first quarter worth $35,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MaxLinear by 57.1% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,981 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of MaxLinear in the first quarter valued at approximately $146,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in MaxLinear by 23.4% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,244 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $179,000 after buying an additional 994 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in MaxLinear in the 1st quarter valued at $194,000. 82.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
MXL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price target on MaxLinear from $37.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on MaxLinear from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on MaxLinear from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Craig Hallum raised their price target on shares of MaxLinear from $50.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on shares of MaxLinear from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $51.10.
MaxLinear Company Profile
MaxLinear, Inc engages in the provision of radio frequency, high-performance analog and mixed-signal communications systems-on-chip solutions for the connected home, wired and wireless infrastructure, and industrial and multi-market applications. Its products include cable broadband modems and gateways, wireline connectivity devices, radio frequency transceivers, fiber-optic modules, video set-top boxes and gateways, hybrid analog and digital televisions, direct broadcast satellite outdoor and indoor units, and power management and interface products.
