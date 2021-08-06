Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) Insider Acquires C$3,079,197.00 in Stock

Crown Capital Partners Inc. (TSE:CRWN) insider Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 559,854 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 27th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.50 per share, for a total transaction of C$3,079,197.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 559,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$3,079,197.

Crown Capital Partners Inc. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Crown Capital Partners Inc. bought 7,400 shares of Crown Capital Partners stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$5.25 per share, for a total transaction of C$38,850.00.

Crown Capital Partners stock opened at C$5.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.68. Crown Capital Partners Inc. has a fifty-two week low of C$3.40 and a fifty-two week high of C$6.05. The company has a market cap of C$49.46 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.06. The company has a quick ratio of 9.72, a current ratio of 10.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.23.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CRWN shares. Acumen Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$6.75 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Crown Capital Partners from C$5.60 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 20th.

Crown Capital Partners Company Profile

Crown Capital Partners Inc is a private equity firm specializing in acquisitions, special situations, management and leveraged buyouts, recapitalizations, mezzanine, bridge loans, and growth capital investments in private and public middle market companies. The firm also provides leveraged working capital loan and also invests in the form of royalties.

