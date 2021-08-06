The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells $2,228,793.60 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 45,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $2,228,793.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,028,457 shares in the company, valued at $50,188,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.40.
The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.
CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
The Carlyle Group Company Profile
The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.
