The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Sells $2,228,793.60 in Stock

The Carlyle Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CG) CFO Curtis L. Buser sold 45,672 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.80, for a total transaction of $2,228,793.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,028,457 shares in the company, valued at $50,188,701.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ:CG opened at $48.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45. The Carlyle Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $23.48 and a 1 year high of $51.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.94. The company has a market capitalization of $17.20 billion, a PE ratio of 6.72 and a beta of 1.40.

The Carlyle Group (NASDAQ:CG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.27. The Carlyle Group had a net margin of 38.32% and a return on equity of 26.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Carlyle Group Inc. will post 3.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 9th. The Carlyle Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 48.78%.

CG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underperformer” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of The Carlyle Group from $51.50 to $54.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Carlyle Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.82.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sierra Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 71,929 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,343,000 after buying an additional 263 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 37.7% during the first quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 0.6% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 46,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 4.3% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 10,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in shares of The Carlyle Group by 28.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 2,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. 36.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Carlyle Group, Inc engages in a multi-product global alternative asset management. It operates though the following segments: Corporate Private Equity, Real Assets, Global Credit, and Investment Solutions. The Corporate Private Equity segment focuses on buyout, and growth capital funds, which pursue a variety of corporate investments of different sizes and growth potentials.

