Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Grows Stock Holdings in First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) by 1.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned about 1.26% of First Community worth $1,895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in First Community by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in First Community by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 17,786 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $303,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in First Community by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in First Community in the first quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in First Community by 0.7% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 379,538 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,572,000 after acquiring an additional 2,469 shares during the last quarter. 51.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:FCCO opened at $20.70 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.31. First Community Co. has a one year low of $12.23 and a one year high of $22.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $155.77 million, a PE ratio of 12.11 and a beta of 0.72.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.61%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that First Community Co. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 3rd will be issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 2nd. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.32%. First Community’s payout ratio is 35.56%.

FCCO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd.

About First Community

First Community Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Community Bank which offers various commercial and retail banking products and services to small-to-medium sized businesses, professional concerns, and individuals. The company operates through Commercial and Retail Banking, Mortgage Banking, and Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit segments.

