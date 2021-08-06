Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF) Rating Reiterated by Royal Bank of Canada

Hiscox (OTCMKTS:HCXLF)‘s stock had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Friday, July 16th. HSBC upgraded Hiscox from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Hiscox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Bank of America initiated coverage on Hiscox in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Hiscox in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.03.

Shares of Hiscox stock opened at $12.65 on Wednesday. Hiscox has a 1 year low of $9.60 and a 1 year high of $14.56. The business has a fifty day moving average of $11.73.

Hiscox Ltd, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Hiscox Retail, Hiscox London Market, Hiscox Re & ILS, and Corporate Centre. It provides commercial insurance for small-and medium-sized businesses, household, media, events and entertainment, high net worth personal lines, fine art, and luxury motor through brokers, other insurers, and distribution partners, as well as directly to businesses online and telephone.

