Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Aluminum Co. of China (NYSE:ACH) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Aluminum Corp of China Ltd’s principal activity is the production and distribution of alumina and primary aluminum. Other activities include the manufacturing of mechanical equipment and distribution of ceramic products and provision of repair and maintenance services for electrical plant and machinery. “

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Aluminum Co. of China from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $4.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th.

Shares of NYSE:ACH opened at $14.40 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $9.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.91 and a beta of 1.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.43. Aluminum Co. of China has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $16.93.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Aluminum Co. of China by 297.7% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,852 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 3,632 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth about $130,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth about $141,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 2nd quarter worth about $178,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Aluminum Co. of China in the 1st quarter worth about $276,000. Institutional investors own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Aluminum Co. of China Company Profile

Aluminum Corporation of China Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells alumina, primary aluminum, and energy products in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through Alumina, Primary Aluminum, Trading, and Energy segments. The Alumina segment mines for and purchases bauxite and other raw materials; and produces and sells alumina, as well as refined alumina.

