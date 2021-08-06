Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF) Given “Hold” Rating at Societe Generale

Rotork (OTCMKTS:RTOXF)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by investment analysts at Societe Generale in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

RTOXF has been the topic of several other reports. Morgan Stanley raised Rotork from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, June 18th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Rotork in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get Rotork alerts:

Shares of RTOXF stock opened at $4.44 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $4.72. Rotork has a 12-month low of $3.51 and a 12-month high of $5.24.

Rotork plc designs, manufactures, and markets flow control and instrumentation solutions for the oil and gas, water and wastewater, power, chemical, process, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Oils & Gas; Water & Power; and Chemical, Process & Industrial segments.

Further Reading: How to Invest in a Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Rotork Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rotork and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.