Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) Price Target to $80.00

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $90.00 to $80.00 in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 28.37% from the stock’s current price.
Shares of BBWI opened at $62.32 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $17.12 billion, a PE ratio of 12.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 1.75. Bath & Body Works has a 12-month low of $25.07 and a 12-month high of $82.00.
Bath & Body Works Company Profile
