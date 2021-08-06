Northern Trust Corp Lowers Stake in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW)

Northern Trust Corp decreased its position in SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 23,997 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,145 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in SilverBow Resources were worth $187,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of SBOW. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 24.8% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 146.6% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 34,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,000 after acquiring an additional 20,630 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SilverBow Resources by 2.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 137,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after acquiring an additional 3,381 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SilverBow Resources in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,696,000. 51.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get SilverBow Resources alerts:

Shares of SBOW opened at $18.34 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $223.67 million, a PE ratio of -0.79 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.47. SilverBow Resources, Inc. has a 12-month low of $3.26 and a 12-month high of $26.05.

SilverBow Resources (NYSE:SBOW) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.20 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $86.74 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.00 million. SilverBow Resources had a negative net margin of 130.55% and a negative return on equity of 13.51%. Research analysts predict that SilverBow Resources, Inc. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SBOW has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Truist raised their price objective on shares of SilverBow Resources from $12.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SilverBow Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $16.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 13th.

In other SilverBow Resources news, Director Gabriel L. Ellisor sold 5,000 shares of SilverBow Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.33, for a total transaction of $66,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,507 shares in the company, valued at $526,628.31. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

SilverBow Resources Profile

SilverBow Resources, Inc, an oil and gas company, acquires and develops assets in the Eagle Ford shale located in South Texas. As of December 31, 2020, it had proved reserves of 1,106 billion cubic feet of natural gas equivalent. The company was formerly known as Swift Energy Company and changed its name to SilverBow Resources, Inc in May 2017.

Featured Story: Buy Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SilverBow Resources, Inc. (NYSE:SBOW).

Receive News & Ratings for SilverBow Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SilverBow Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.