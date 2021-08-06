Geode Capital Management LLC Buys Shares of 10,575 Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II (NASDAQ:THCA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 10,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $106,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of Tuscan Holdings Corp. II at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 1,434.7% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 8,436 shares during the last quarter. Belvedere Trading LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 1st quarter valued at about $228,000. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 36,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $368,000 after purchasing an additional 13,027 shares during the last quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC boosted its holdings in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II by 50.5% in the 1st quarter. Mizuho Securities USA LLC now owns 571,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,764,000 after purchasing an additional 191,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Tuscan Holdings Corp. II in the 4th quarter valued at about $234,000. Institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II stock opened at $10.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $10.04. Tuscan Holdings Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.93 and a 1 year high of $11.65.

Tuscan Holdings Corp. II does not have significant operations. It intends to enter into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was incorporated in 2019 and is based in New York, New York.

