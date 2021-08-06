Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,094 Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.10.

Get Color Star Technology alerts:

Color Star Technology Company Profile

Color Star Technology Co, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides online and offline music education services in the United States and China. The company operates Color World, an online platform in China with curriculum, including music, sports, animation, painting and calligraphy, film and television, and life skills.

Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds

