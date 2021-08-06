Geode Capital Management LLC Purchases Shares of 70,094 Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ:CSCW) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 70,094 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $124,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.13% of Color Star Technology at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Shares of Color Star Technology stock opened at $0.84 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.00. Color Star Technology Co., Ltd. has a 1 year low of $0.36 and a 1 year high of $2.67. The firm has a market cap of $75.84 million, a P/E ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 2.10.
Color Star Technology Company Profile
Featured Story: Understanding the different types of bonds
Receive News & Ratings for Color Star Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Color Star Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.