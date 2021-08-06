ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) by 45.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 19,532 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 6,148 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC’s holdings in ProQR Therapeutics were worth $129,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 1,500.0% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 9,600 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $83,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $131,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of ProQR Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $215,000. Finally, Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC grew its stake in shares of ProQR Therapeutics by 66.7% in the first quarter. Franklin Street Advisors Inc. NC now owns 100,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $661,000 after acquiring an additional 40,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ PRQR opened at $5.97 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.94, a current ratio of 6.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. ProQR Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.40 and a 1 year high of $9.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $299.72 million, a P/E ratio of -5.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a fifty day moving average of $6.27.

ProQR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PRQR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $0.17 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that ProQR Therapeutics will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ProQR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProQR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.67.

About ProQR Therapeutics

ProQR Therapeutics N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of RNA-based therapeutics for the treatment of genetic disorders. It is primarily developing sepofarsen that is in phase II/III illuminate trial for treating leber's congenital amaurosis 10 disease; QR-421a, which is in phase I/II stellar trial for usher syndrome type 2 and non-syndromic retinitis pigmentosa; QR-1123 that is in phase I/II aurora trial for the treatment of autosomal dominant retinitis pigmentosa; and QR-504a, which is in first clinical trial for the treatment of fuchs endothelial corneal dystrophy.

