Geode Capital Management LLC Invests $138,000 in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 28,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $138,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.33% of Pioneer Power Solutions as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $67,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $171,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $178,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Pioneer Power Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 5.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Pioneer Power Solutions alerts:

Pioneer Power Solutions stock opened at $3.99 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.33. Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.23 and a 52-week high of $11.50.

Pioneer Power Solutions (NASDAQ:PPSI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 14th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Pioneer Power Solutions had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.04%. The company had revenue of $3.50 million for the quarter.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st.

Pioneer Power Solutions Company Profile

Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc engages in the manufacture, sale and distribution of on-site power generation equipment for applications in the industrial, commercial and backup power markets. It operates through the Transmission & Distribution Solutions (T&D Solutions), and Critical Power Solutions segments (Critical Power).

Featured Story: What is basic economics?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PPSI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Power Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:PPSI).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Power Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.