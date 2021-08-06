Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC)

Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Benitec Biopharma Inc. (NASDAQ:BNTC) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 28,560 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock, valued at approximately $147,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Benitec Biopharma as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $324,000. HighPoint Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $462,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the fourth quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, WealthTrust Axiom LLC bought a new position in shares of Benitec Biopharma in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ BNTC opened at $3.62 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.14. Benitec Biopharma Inc. has a twelve month low of $2.30 and a twelve month high of $10.49.

Benitec Biopharma (NASDAQ:BNTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($164.69) earnings per share for the quarter.

Benitec Biopharma Profile

Benitec Biopharma Inc, a development-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of novel genetic medicines. The company develops DNA-directed RNA interference based therapeutics for chronic and life-threatening human conditions. It is developing BB-301, an adeno-associated virus based gene therapy agent for treating oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy and chronic hepatitis B virus infection.

