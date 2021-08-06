Geode Capital Management LLC Makes New $160,000 Investment in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU)

Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Universal Security Instruments, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 23,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $160,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.03% of Universal Security Instruments at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Universal Security Instruments by 7.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 67,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.72% of the company’s stock.

Universal Security Instruments stock opened at $6.19 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.30 million, a PE ratio of 51.58 and a beta of 1.89. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $3.16. Universal Security Instruments, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.55 and a 1 year high of $19.88.

Universal Security Instruments (NYSEAMERICAN:UUU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $3.00 million during the quarter. Universal Security Instruments had a net margin of 1.53% and a return on equity of 5.54%.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Universal Security Instruments from a “d-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th.

About Universal Security Instruments

Universal Security Instruments, Inc, together with its subsidiary, designs, markets, and distributes safety and security products for use in homes and businesses in the United States and internationally. It offers a line of safety alarms, including units powered by replaceable batteries, sealed batteries, and battery backup alarms; and smoke alarms, which include hearing impaired and heat alarms, as well as carbon monoxide alarms, door chimes, ventilation products, ground fault circuit interrupters, and other electrical devices.

