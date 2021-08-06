Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) Rating Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Level One Bancorp, Inc. provides banking services. Its product portfolio include lines of credit, term loans, leases, commercial mortgages, SBA loans, export-import financing, treasury management, private banking, personal savings, checking accounts and consumer loan. Level One Bancorp is based in Michigan. “

Separately, TheStreet raised Level One Bancorp from a “c-” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th.

Shares of Level One Bancorp stock opened at $27.16 on Wednesday. Level One Bancorp has a 1 year low of $14.72 and a 1 year high of $28.77. The stock has a market cap of $207.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.48 and a beta of 0.98. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.23. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Level One Bancorp (NASDAQ:LEVL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.20). Level One Bancorp had a net margin of 25.69% and a return on equity of 15.44%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Level One Bancorp will post 4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Level One Bancorp by 55.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 37.5% during the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 4,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 1,754.3% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,000 after acquiring an additional 5,298 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Level One Bancorp by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after acquiring an additional 5,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Level One Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at about $214,000. 42.22% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Level One Bancorp Company Profile

Level One Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Level One Bank that provides business and consumer financial services in Michigan. Its deposit products include checking, interest-bearing demand, money market, savings, and term certificate accounts. The company also provides lending products and related services comprising commercial real estate loans, including construction and land development loans; commercial and industrial loans consisting of lines of credit, term loans, and loans under the small business administration lending program; residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, including home equity loans automobile loans, and credit card services.

