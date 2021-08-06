Robert W. Baird Lowers Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) Price Target to $38.00

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) had its price target decreased by Robert W. Baird from $48.00 to $38.00 in a report released on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 34.13% from the stock’s previous close.

CRSR has been the topic of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group cut Corsair Gaming from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $43.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price objective on Corsair Gaming from $47.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Corsair Gaming in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Corsair Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Corsair Gaming has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $41.00.

Shares of CRSR opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Corsair Gaming has a 12-month low of $14.09 and a 12-month high of $51.37. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $2.61 billion and a PE ratio of 17.93.

Corsair Gaming (NASDAQ:CRSR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.39 by ($0.03). Corsair Gaming had a return on equity of 42.87% and a net margin of 7.63%. The firm had revenue of $472.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.16 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. Corsair Gaming’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Corsair Gaming will post 1.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Michael G. Potter sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.85, for a total transaction of $246,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,375. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew J. Paul sold 63,533 shares of Corsair Gaming stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $2,223,655.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,994,274 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $104,799,590. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 8,548,411 shares of company stock valued at $290,440,790. Insiders own 71.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Corsair Gaming in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in Corsair Gaming by 126.7% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Corsair Gaming during the 1st quarter valued at about $66,000. 10.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Corsair Gaming Company Profile

Corsair Gaming, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes gaming and streaming peripherals, components and systems in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers gamer and creator peripherals, including gaming keyboards, mice, headsets, and controllers, as well as capture cards, stream decks, USB microphones, studio accessories, and EpocCam software.

